Civilians have been forced to flee Tigray, northern Ethiopia as a conflict between the government and local government forces has intensified in recent weeks, throwing the region in turmoil.

The conflict started on November 4th, when Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered a military offensive against regional forces.

More than 17,000 are believed to have fled to Sudan, a country with more than one million displaced people, leading to warnings of a humanitarian crisis from the UNHCR.