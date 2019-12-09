There is concern that the conflict in northern Ethiopia is spreading following rocket attacks on two cities in the country's Amhara region and reports of fighting across the Eritrean border.

The governing party in neighbouring Tigray region has acknowledged that its forces targeted airports in Gondar and Bahir Dar in response to air strikes by Ethiopian government forces.

The UNHCR says eastern Sudan has received 17,000 refugees from the Tigray region in the last five days.