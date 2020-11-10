Campaigning has officially started in Uganda’s upcoming presidential elections which take place in January 2021.

Young musician Bobi Wine is taking on long-term President Yoweri Museveni. Mr Museveni is one of the continent’s longest serving leaders, having led the country for almost 35 years.

Bobi Wine’s hopes rely on galvanising the youth vote – but what are his chances of winning?

Reporter : Catherine Byaruhanga

Video : Olivia Lace-Evans