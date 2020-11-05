Tensions have been building between the Tigray region and the Ethiopian federal authorities in the capital, Addis Ababa.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has accused forces loyal to the regional government of Tigray, The People's Liberation Front (TPLF), of attacking a federal army base and has sent in the Ethiopian military.

The rising tensions increase the prospects of an internal crisis spilling over across the the borders.

TPLF is alleging the military offensive is punishment for organising its own election for the Tigray parliament in September, in direct defiance of the federal government following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reporter: Emmanuel Igunza

Produced and edited: Anthony Irungu