Unmasking the Pyramid Kings - Crowd1 scam targets Africa
The best scams always come in disguise. And Crowd1 may be one of the the most audacious scams out there.
It looks like a high-tech marketing business that’s making a ton of money for people across Africa. All you need is a smartphone and some hustle.
But behind the promises and the hype, BBC Africa Eye’s Ayanda Charlie finds some ugly truths, some wealthy scammers, and a whole pyramid of lies.
Investigator & Producer: Aliaume Leroy
Director & Video Editor: Suzanne Vanhooymissen
Executive Producer: Daniel Adamson