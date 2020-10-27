Faith Kariuki is a 37-year-old mother of three and a nutritionist. When she contracted coronavirus, Faith was exclusively breastfeeding her five-month-old son and this meant she had to stop breastfeeding her child and self-isolate.

She was worried about infecting her family and particularly her baby.

Faith’s story shows the struggles nursing mothers who contract Covid-19 are going through.

Produced by Ashley Lime

Filmed and edited by Gloria Achieng