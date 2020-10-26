Ethiopian writer Maaza Mengiste has been shortlisted for the Booker Prize for her book, The Shadow King.

The Shadow King is about an orphan girl named Hirut living in Ethiopia in 1935 amid the threat of invasion by Mussolini.

The Booker Prize is the UK's most prestigious literary award open to any novel written in English and published in the UK and Ireland.

Maaza Mengiste spoke to BBC's Princess Abumere about getting shortlisted and about the context which inspired her book.