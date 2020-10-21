End Sars protests: 'They shot at us – and we pay for the bullets'
After a number of people were reportedly killed at a demonstration against police brutality in Nigeria, one of the people who helped organise the event is calling for international intervention.
The Nigerian authorities deny anybody was shot dead but witnesses and the rights group Amnesty International said several people were killed and wounded when soldiers opened fire.
Akin spoke to the BBC’s Chi Chi Izundu about what happened – and what comes next.