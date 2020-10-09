People living in Kenya’s West Pokot County have suffered years of violence, drought and a lack of investment by the government. But more recently there has been cause for hope. Last year, Kenya and Uganda signed a peace deal promising to help communities living along their borders. Recent changes to the Kenyan constitution have also given West Pokot greater autonomy, leading to the creation of a number of ‘Peace Border Schools’. We went to visit one of them.

Video by Nour Abida and Fathiya Mohamed Nur.

(Photo: Monica and Pauline in West Pokot, Kenya. Credit: BBC)