Every 15 years, the Maasai hold a ceremony called Olngesher where young men graduate to become community elders.

This year was the first time the rite of passage was held during a global pandemic.

The Kenyan government have banned gatherings of more than 100 people, but delaying the ceremony would have knock-on effects for future generations of Maasai Morans.

Produced by Ian Wafula.