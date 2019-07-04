A group of Nigerian-Irish teens have developed an app which uses music to comfort those living with dementia.

Rachel, Margaret and Joy were worried about how people with dementia were coping during lockdown, so they decided to design and code Memory Haven.

The app has already won a prize at the prestigious technology competition, Technovation, beating 1,500 other entries from across 62 countries worldwide.

Produced by Keisha Gitari

Edited by Francis Adikpe

Filmed by David O'Beirne