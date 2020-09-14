As scientists around the world race to find treatments and a vaccine for coronavirus, dozens of unproven cures are being promoted on and offline.

Politicians in Nigeria and Sudan, as well as other countries outside Africa, have been spotted wearing so-called “protective badges”. They're being marketed as “virus blockers” or “virus stoppers" and are being sold around the world.

These badges claim to kill kill viruses and bacteria by releasing a type of bleaching agent, but experts say they do not work and could cause real harm.

BBC Africa's Yemisi Adegoke explains.

Video producer: Joshua Akinyemi

