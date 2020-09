In July, Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered a crackdown after a spike in cases of sexual and gender-based violence which happened since Covid-19 measures were introduced.

Makueni County government in eastern Kenya is the first to open a full-fledged government safe house in response to the crisis.

Produced by Esther Akello and Ferdinand Omondi

Filmed by Jeff Sauke

Edited by Njoroge Muigai