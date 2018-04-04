As protests demanding equality and justice for black people continue to shape global conversation, the historic struggles against racism and colonialism illuminate the present as much as the past.

Dr Bernice King (daughter of Martin Luther King), Professor Ilyasah Shabazz (daughter of Malcolm X) and Samia Nkrumah (daughter of Kwame Nkrumah) are all children of iconic figures who have played key roles in these struggles, and they are keeping their parents’ legacies alive.

So what is their response to recent racial protests in America and the unprecedented solidarity from demonstrators around the world?

And what future does this global movement shape for all of us? The BBC’s Nancy Kacungira speaks to all three women.

Video editor: Miriam O'Donkor

Producers: Bara'atu Ibrahim, Celestina Olulode, and Hugo Williams