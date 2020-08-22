Uganda's Covid-19 measures have made it harder for many to access family planning products.

The ride-hailing app SafeBoda has partnered with the UN agency, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), to provide contraceptives directly to residents.

By using the SafeBoda app customers are able to identify local pharmacies which then match the order to a nearby driver who collects and delivers the items.

According to the UNFPA, 47 million women worldwide are projected to be unable to use modern contraceptives if current Covid-19 restrictions continue for six months.

