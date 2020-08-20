Eleven-year-old Anthony Mmesoma Madu, Nigeria’s viral ballet dancer, has received multiple scholarships from around the world to pursue his passion.

One of those scholarships came from the prestigious Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School at American Ballet Theatre in the US.

As Anthony prepares to embark on a journey of a lifetime in 2021, he describes how things have changed for him.

Filmed and edited by Grace Ekpu.