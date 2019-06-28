Mutinying soldiers in Mali have detained President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta and Prime Minister Boubou Cissé, after taking control of a key military camp near the capital Bamako.

The apparent coup attempt comes after weeks of protests calling for President Keïta's resignation as the country's economic and security conditions worsen.

Tuesday's mutiny and arrests have sparked international condemnation.

