Sudan is trying to overcome 30 years of “bad legacy” following the ousting of Omar al-Bashir's authoritarian government in 2019, the Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok, has said.

The country is heavily in debt with high inflation and many people living in poverty.

Mr Hamdok told Hardtalk's Zeinab Badawi: "We have put in place policies and programmes that will help us address all these ills. We are certainly moving in the right direction."

Some Islamists have been unhappy with recent reforms which have legalised alcohol and scrapped the apostasy law but Mr Hamdok said the real issue for people was not about religion but building a stronger economy and ensuring peace.

