Ethnic unrest in the aftermath of the killing of the popular Ethiopian singer Hachalu Hundessa has left hundreds dead.

His songs focused on the rights of the country's Oromo people, Ethiopia's largest ethnic group, and became anthems in a wave of protests that led to the downfall of the previous prime minister in 2018.

But over the last five years, Ethiopia has seen numerous politically and ethnically motivated protests leaving thousands dead and arrested.

So, where did is start going wrong for Ethiopia and why should the rest of Africa be worried about the events in the country?

The BBC’s Georgie Ndirangu explains.

Producer: Anthomny Irungu & Bekele Atoma

Illustrations: George Wafula

Executive producers: Miriam Quansah & Marko Zoric