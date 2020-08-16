Mauritius oil spill wreck breaks up

Media player
Mauritius oil spill: Wreckage of broken Japanese ship
A Japanese bulk carrier has broken apart off the Mauritius coast after spilling hundreds of tonnes of fuel oil.
Aerial footage showed the forward section of the MV Wakashio almost entirely detached from the rest of the ship.
It ran aground on 25 July with 4,000 tonnes of the fuel, threatening ecological disaster.
Officials said most of the fuel had already been pumped out.
16 Aug 2020
