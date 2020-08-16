Kenya's flooded lakes
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Kenya's flooded lakes

Thousands of people have been forced out of their homes by rising water levels in two Kenyan lakes.

Lake Baringo and Lake Bogoria are at risk of contaminating each other.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 16 Aug 2020