The deadly risks from Kenya's flooded lakes

Rising water levels in Kenya's Great Rift Valley threaten jobs and wildlife
In Kenya, rising water levels in lakes along the Great Rift Valley have forced thousands of people from their homes.
It follows severe flooding after months of unusually heavy rain, which campaigners say has been made worse by illegal deforestation.
Lake Baringo and Lake Bogoria, once 20km (12.5 miles) apart, are now so close together that there are fears they could contaminate each other, threatening wildlife and livelihoods still further.
Video by Joe Inwood and Ferdinand Omondi
16 Aug 2020
