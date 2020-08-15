Egypt's antibody test gamble

Media player
Coronavirus: Why Egypt has faced criticism over antibody tests
Egypt has faced criticism for testing frontline healthcare workers for coronavirus using antibody tests.
The World Health Organization says the tests do not show whether a person currently has the virus.
