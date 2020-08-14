Challenges of working on Senegal's Covid-19 frontline

Video

Professor Ndeye Coumba Touré Kane works on Senegal's Covid-19 testing frontline.

She discusses the importance of testing and the sacrifices it takes her to fulfil her role as the Scientific Director at The Institute for Health Research, Epidemiological Surveillance and Training (IRESSEF) in Dakar.

Produced by Seydina Alioune Djigo

Edited by Alioune Diop