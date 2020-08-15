Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
VJ Day: The forgotten African soldiers of the Burma Campaign
Ghanaian veteran Private Joseph Hammond, who is now 95 years old, reflects on the Burma Campaign of World War Two.
He was one of 100,000 Africans who fought for the British Army against the Japanese. The multinational troops are known as the forgotten army, as many feel their sacrifices and contributions received little recognition.
Hammond has been called the "Ghanaian Captain Tom" because of his fundraising efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.
Video journalist: Alex Dackevych
-
15 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-53769459/vj-day-the-forgotten-african-soldiers-of-the-burma-campaignRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window