VJ Day: The forgotten African soldiers

Video

Ghanaian veteran Private Joseph Hammond, who is now 95 years old, reflects on the Burma Campaign of World War Two.

He was one of 100,000 Africans who fought for the British Army against the Japanese. The multinational troops are known as the forgotten army, as many feel their sacrifices and contributions received little recognition.

Hammond has been called the "Ghanaian Captain Tom" because of his fundraising efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Video journalist: Alex Dackevych