Disabled during lockdown: We don’t have the support we need
Cassandra is visually impaired and learning remotely during lockdown in Nigeria has presented several problems.
She feels she is lacking the technology and support needed to succeed.
Despite this she has picked up a new skill during the period.
But she wants real change in the way disabled people are viewed in Nigeria.
Video by Grace Ekpu.
12 Aug 2020
