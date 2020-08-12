'First Ebola, then Covid-19'
How Ebola prepared one doctor for Covid-19

The Democratic Republic of the Congo was still dealing with Ebola when Covid-19 arrived.

Doctors Without Borders staff member Papy Dieya says he learned important lessons from Ebola that have helped him treat coronavirus patients.

