Kenya's raging bushfire put out after two days
Kenya's Tsavo National Park: Authorities blame fire on arsonists

The raging bushfire in Kenya's biggest park has been contained after two days.

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) blamed arsonists for the fire at the Tsavo National Park. The police say they are pursuing suspects.

A combination of local volunteers and the military helped in putting out the fire.

Tsavo, in south-eastern Kenya, is home to hundreds of animals such as lions, elephants and buffaloes.

  • 10 Aug 2020