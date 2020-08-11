Video

There are many different churches around the world but there are few like South Africa's Gabola church.

Gabola means ‘drinking’ in South Africa’s SeTswana language. Gabola church believes its congregation connects with God through consuming large amounts of alcohol during services.

South Africa is currently enduring its second period of a Covid-19 alcohol ban in an effort to ease the burden on hospitals during coronavirus. So how is the church coping during these dry days?

BBC visited the church and spoke to its founder, Pope Tsietsi Makiti.

Produced by Kyla Herrmannsen

Filmed and edited by Christian Parkinson