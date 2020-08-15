Video

People living in the Okobaba Destitute Home are some of the most vulnerable in Nigeria's society.

Many have escaped the insecurity in the north of the country and others suffer from underlying health conditions which make them susceptible to coronavirus.

BBC Africa visited Okobaba Destitute Home, located in the heart of Lagos, to see how the inhabitants are coping.

Produced by Nkechi Ogbonna

Filmed and edited by Joshua Akinyemi