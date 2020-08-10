Media player
Focus on Africa: A tale of Africa’s 60-year history
60 years ago – in the year of Africa, a year when 17 African countries got their independence – Focus on Africa radio took to the airwaves.
At first it was an experiment – and was broadcast weekly. It had no reporters in Africa, and instead relied on its London staff.
This video timeline looks at the key historical events on the continent since the launch of BBC’s Focus on Africa radio programme in 1960.
Video produced by George Wafula, Penny Dale and Anthony Makokha.
10 Aug 2020
