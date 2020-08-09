Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
MV Wakashio: Emergency declared as Mauritius tackles oil leak
Volunteers in Mauritius are scrambling to create cordons to keep oil leaking from an offshore vessel away from the island.
The MV Wakashio ran aground on a coral reef off the Indian Ocean island on 25 July. At least 1,000 tonnes of oil is thought to have leaked into the waters surrounding the nation.
Read more: Volunteers race to keep oil spill away from Mauritius
-
09 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-53715430/mv-wakashio-emergency-declared-as-mauritius-tackles-oil-leakRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window