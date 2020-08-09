Emergency declared as Mauritius tackles oil leak
Volunteers in Mauritius are scrambling to create cordons to keep oil leaking from an offshore vessel away from the island.

The MV Wakashio ran aground on a coral reef off the Indian Ocean island on 25 July. At least 1,000 tonnes of oil is thought to have leaked into the waters surrounding the nation.

