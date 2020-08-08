Media player
Talking about Beyoncé's Black Is King
Beyoncé's hotly anticipated visual album "Black Is King", inspired by "The Lion King," has recently been released on Disney+.
Fans have been waiting with great anticipation ever since the film was first announced.
BBC Africa spoke to a professor of film, a film director and a student about their take on the film.
Produced by Jameisha Prescod and Saidata Sesay.
Edited by Jameisha Prescod.
08 Aug 2020
