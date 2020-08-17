The teenagers fighting fake news in a refugee camp

Video

False beliefs about coronavirus are especially dangerous at Yida refugee camp, which is ill-equipped for any virus outbreak.

“They haven’t even got the tools to take temperature,” says Raga Gabreel, director of Green Kordofan Charity.

More than 46,000 people live in South Sudan’s Yida refugee camp, most of whom are young people displaced by war in neighbouring Sudan.

But some of the young refugees are doing their best to fight the myths and accurately inform the camp’s residents.

Video producer: Georgina Pearce for BBC My World

