The popular imam taking on Mali's president

Video

A political crisis has taken hold in Mali, with large-scale demonstrations taking place against the government, and many calling for the resignation of the country’s President, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

The figurehead of this movement is Mahmoud Dicko, a popular imam who does not shy away from intervening in politics.

Renowned for his fiery speeches against corruption, he is nonetheless one of the more moderate voices of the protests, and behind his harsh words lies a willingness for compromise and negotiation.

So who is Imam Mahmoud Dicko? And what does he want? BBC Monitoring's Tim Clarke-Romain explains.

Video produced by Suniti Singh