'I taught myself 3D fashion using google search'
Fashion Week is an instrumental part of the fashion industry but due to Covid-19, many brands had to postpone or cancel their shows.
Designer Anifa Mvuemba was hoping to debut her collection at New York Fashion Week this year, but due to Covid-19 she found a more innovative way to show the world her designs.
Produced by Joice Etutu
Edited by Miriam O'Donkor
07 Aug 2020
