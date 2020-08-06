How does a pandemic end?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: How does a Covid-19 pandemic come to an end?
The pandemic officially started when the World Health Organization declared it in March 2020, but how will it come to an end?
There are several scenarios which could lead to the pandemic being declared over.
BBC Africa's Saidata Sesay explains how this could happen.
Video produced by: Maisie Smith-Walters, Manuella Bonomi, Mark Sedgwick and Marko Zoric.
-
06 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-53664605/coronavirus-how-does-a-covid-19-pandemic-come-to-an-endRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window