How does a pandemic end?
Coronavirus: How does a Covid-19 pandemic come to an end?

The pandemic officially started when the World Health Organization declared it in March 2020, but how will it come to an end?

There are several scenarios which could lead to the pandemic being declared over.

BBC Africa's Saidata Sesay explains how this could happen.

Video produced by: Maisie Smith-Walters, Manuella Bonomi, Mark Sedgwick and Marko Zoric.

  • 06 Aug 2020
