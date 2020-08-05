Bringing Covid-19 news to Senegal's deaf community
Coronavirus: Bringing Covid-19 news to Senegal's deaf community

Naomie Koffie, a journalism student, posts summaries of the news in sign language to bring the deaf community key updates during the pandemic.

She also signs Senegalese President Macky Sall's televised speeches.

Her videos on social media even caught the attention of the president, who congratulated her on Twitter.

Filmed and edited by Franck Noudofinin

  05 Aug 2020
