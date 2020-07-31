Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Zimbabwe: Harare's empty streets on the day of protest
Several opposition supporters have been arrested in Zimbabwe for taking part in anti-government protests, according to the opposition Movement for Democratic Change.
The country was largely shut down as the opposition called for demonstrations against corruption and economic hardships. The police had warned that street demonstrations were illegal under the country's Covid-19 lockdown rules.
The government has warned that demonstrations will be treated as insurrection and severely dealt with.
31 Jul 2020
