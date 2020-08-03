'Every time I get an email my heart skips a beat'
NDDC: 'Every time I get an email from school, my heart skips a beat'

The Niger Delta Development Commission in Nigeria sponsors students from the Niger Delta region to study in the UK.

The aim is that these students then bring their knowledge and qualifications back into the economy.

Acceptance onto the scheme means flights, accommodation and tuition fees will be paid for by the NDDC.

But students Nneoma and Andrew say this isn't the case.

  • 03 Aug 2020
