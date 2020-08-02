Media player
Nigeria: 'Taekwondo has taught me humility and tolerance'
Humble Li Orji is a Nigerian taekwondo fighter who hopes to make it to the Olympics.
Humble, who has already won a number of national and international medals, says that there has been an increase in the number of women across Nigeria practicing the South Korean martial art.
Filmed and edited by Vining Ogu
02 Aug 2020
