Images of Cameroon attack will ‘mark my spirit’

Video

The killing of 22 people, including many children, inspired Cameroonian artist Kobe Williams to use sand for art.

The village of Ntumbo in north-west Cameroon was attacked in February 2020. 14 children and a pregnant woman were among those killed, according to the United Nation's humanitarian co-ordination agency.

Separatists have been fighting government forces in the region for several years.

The images of the violence Kobe saw inspired him to use his art to try and “help people around him”.