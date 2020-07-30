'Hachalu died standing for his people'

Media player
Hachalu Hundessa's father: 'He died standing for his people'
Hachalu Hundessa's father Hundessa Bonsa says that his son stood for truth and for the Oromo people.
The Ethiopian singer was killed on 29 June 2020, sparking ethnic unrest which has left hundreds dead.
In Oromia, many saw Hachalu Hundessa as a hero: his songs focused on the rights of the country's Oromo people, Ethiopia's largest ethnic group, and became anthems in a wave of protests that led to the downfall of the previous prime minister in 2018.
Produced and edited by Yadeta Berhanu.
30 Jul 2020
