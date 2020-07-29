'Hajj would have been my solace'

Video

In the past few years, Anisa lost her mother, her job and her house and had hoped Hajj would be the one saving grace for her and her family.

However, with the coronavirus pandemic and Saudi Arabia limiting the amount of pilgrims, Anisa is longer able to go.

Instead, she and her family are travelling to Turkey to celebrate Eid al-Adha with refugees.

