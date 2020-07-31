Media player
South Africa's apartheid-era statues 'should be put in a theme park'
Historical statues are at the centre of debate around the world. What should modern societies do with reminders of colonial and racist history?
South African sculptor Pitika Ntuli, himself an anti-apartheid veteran who spent decades in exile, has been mulling over this question.
31 Jul 2020
