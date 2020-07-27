Media player
Caine Prize 2020: British Nigerian author Irenosen Okojie
Irenosen Okojie was one of 2020's five shortlisted writers for the prestigious Caine Prize with her story Grace Jones.
The prize celebrates African writing published in English.
This extract from the short story is read by Vera Kwakofi.
27 Jul 2020
