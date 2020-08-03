'We're hoping that things will change for black women'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'We're hoping that things will change for black women'

According to the United Nations Populations Fund, domestic violence cases have increased by 20% since the beginning of the lockdown.

However, there is a still a stigma of reporting such abuse in the African community.

'Sistah' is a survivor of domestic assault and has had to flee her home.

She found solace at Sistah Space, a UK based charity for black women who are victims of domestic violence.

Produced by Victoria Uwonkunda, Phoebe Hopson and Miriam O'Donkor

  • 03 Aug 2020
Go to next video: 'We're doing a dangerous and amazing job'