'We're hoping that things will change for black women'

According to the United Nations Populations Fund, domestic violence cases have increased by 20% since the beginning of the lockdown.

However, there is a still a stigma of reporting such abuse in the African community.

'Sistah' is a survivor of domestic assault and has had to flee her home.

She found solace at Sistah Space, a UK based charity for black women who are victims of domestic violence.

