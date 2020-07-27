Video

Kurian Omukimbizi, a 34-year-old journalist, went to Nairobi for work and was ‘stuck’ when Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta, announced a lockdown in a bid to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Kurian had hoped that he would make it home before the lockdown began, but that wasn’t possible. He could no longer visit his family that lives in Nakuru county, about two and a half hours away from he Kenyan capital.

He shared how he managed to remain close with his family at this time, and celebrated his birthday long-distance.

Produced by Ashley Lime. Edited by Anthony Makokha.