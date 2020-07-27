Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The gravedigger’s truth: Hidden coronavirus deaths
Fewer than 100 people have died of Covid-19 in Somalia, according to official figures.
But BBC Africa Eye has found that cemeteries are filling up fast in the country, whose healthcare system has been devastated by three decades of conflict.
It's been looking into the reality of coronavirus in Somalia, following two young doctors in the fight of their lives.
