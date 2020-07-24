Echoes of empire: Kenya clan 'branded evil'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Legacy of Kenyan clan 'branded evil' by colonialists

During the first half of the 20th Century, the British Empire ruled a big part of Africa. But little has been said how the empire conquered such a vast land.

The BBC’s Anne Soy travelled to her birthplace in the Great Rift Valley to meet members of a clan in her Kalenjin ethnic community.

The Talai were punished for opposing British settlement in the Rift Valley more than a century ago.

They remain ostracised and impoverished even now because of colonial propaganda - a lesser known legacy of colonialism.

  • 24 Jul 2020
Go to next video: Who owns history?