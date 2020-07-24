Echoes of empire: Kenya clan 'branded evil'

Media player
Legacy of Kenyan clan 'branded evil' by colonialists
During the first half of the 20th Century, the British Empire ruled a big part of Africa. But little has been said how the empire conquered such a vast land.
The BBC’s Anne Soy travelled to her birthplace in the Great Rift Valley to meet members of a clan in her Kalenjin ethnic community.
The Talai were punished for opposing British settlement in the Rift Valley more than a century ago.
They remain ostracised and impoverished even now because of colonial propaganda - a lesser known legacy of colonialism.
24 Jul 2020
